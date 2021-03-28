Pop power couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are reportedly safe and well despite a terrifying home invasion at their Los Angeles home.

According to reports, the pair were at home when home invaders allegedly broke into their home.

The perpetrator is understood to have grabbed a pair of car keys, belonging to a Mercedes G-Wagon SUV, before driving away.

Mendes and Cabello have been together for around two years and quarantined together throughout 2020, with Mendes taking to Instagram to share a gushing post on Cabello’s 24th birthday earlier this month.

Police officers were called to the house when the couple became aware of the incident, however, no arrests have been made as yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement