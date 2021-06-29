Sharon Stone has taken to Instagram to tip her hat to one of the most iconic cinematic shots in Hollywood.

The 63-year-old actress has reimagined the famous interrogation scene from the 1992 thriller Basic Instinct in a new photo.

Stone posted the seemingly-pantsless photo while wearing a t-shirt adorned with a caricature version of the famous shot.

“Been there, done that; got the T-shirt,” Stone writes in the post’s caption.

The post is the latest in a long line of hot and cold commentary on the scene from Stone. In her memoir, the actress maintained that she was not aware that the shot would be quite so revealing in the final cut.

Stone also said that she was upset by the decision to release a “XXX” Director’s cut version of the film this year.

However, despite all the controversy, director Paul Verhoeven says that “Sharon is lying” about being told that the shot would not be revealing.

If you’re not familiar with the movie or the scene, go back and have a watch. It’s essential viewing and is, shall we say, not really safe for work?