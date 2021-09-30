Apparently, Shakira shared a video over a series of stories on her Instagram earlier this week, she claimed that two wild boars attacked her and TOOK her purse while she was strolling through a park in Spain.

According to NBC News, she explained “Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag,” Shakira spoke to the camera and her 70 million followers as she held up her ripped-up bag.

I’m sure it was terrifying but I also… cannot stop laughing?

“They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it,” Shakira said. “They’ve destroyed everything.”

I’m just loving how she’s painting the boars to be thieves who stole her phone intentionally and then got rid of the evidence.

She also roped her 8-year-old son into it, asking him for support.

“Milan tell the truth,” she said to him. “Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar.”

I’m glad you’re okay Shakira!

I hope those burglarising boars get locked up for their actions!!