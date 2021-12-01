Who else has been on the edge of their seat waiting for And Just Like That, the new Sex and The City series reboot to drop?

HBO Max has finally released a trailer for the show, which starts with a double episode on 9 December:

If you have good friends in your corner, anything is possible. And Just Like That… arrives December 9 only on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/PUhnt2WjX7 — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 30, 2021

Though Carrie still surrounded by best friends Charlotte and Miranda (with Samantha’s absence being explained by a move to London following Kim Cattrall’s departure), shoes and the beautiful NYC backdrop, fans have been speculating about the comparative lack of scenes Big (Chris Noth) can be seen it. Noth is only shown in a couple of scenes, primarily at home with Carrie, and eagle eyed fans have also noticed that in some scenes Carrie isn’t wearing her wedding ring, leading them to wonder about the fate of Big or their relationship!

HBO Max says “The new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s”. This insinuates big life changes might be in store for Carrie, in line with the theme of new beginnings which plays out in the trailer.

Oh, and for all you Carrie and Aiden fans (like me), get excited cos despite his absence in the trailer, John Corbett has said he will be appearing in a few episodes!

You can watch And Just Like That from 9 December, with episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays on Binge.