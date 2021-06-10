Victorian health authorities have warned the public to be aware that many testing sites have been temporarily shut due to the heavy weather overnight.

“Some testing centres are temporarily suspended due to weather and damage,” the department said.

The advice is to plan ahead if you require testing and check which sites are active before you visit.

The impacted sites include:

Cohealth – Collingwood, Collingwood

EACH – Belgrave Gembrook Road, Emerald, Emerald

Banyule Community Health – Greensborough, Greensborough

EACH – Lilydale, Lilydale

IPC Health – Victoria University, Werribee East, Werribee

EACH – Yarra Junction, Yarra Junction

Gippsland Southern Health Service, Leongatha

Active diversions are in place to open centres nearby.

It comes as an emergency evacuation order was put in place for the Traralgon area after flooding in the region.

On the Victorian Health Department website, residents are able to find information in real time as it is updated. You can find it here.