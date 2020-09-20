Obsessed with Selling Sunset?

Yep, us too.

One of our faves Chrishell appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday and truly spilled the tea.

“I have to say, a lot of us get along so well, it’s like a dysfunctional family,” she said.

“There is some splintering happening in the group but that’s real life. I’m not going to sugar coat it. We’re not all friends, we don’t get along. But we try to.

“Some people have left, the brokerage has split, if the cameras picked up now, there’s a lot to pick up on.”

We are SHOOK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also added that while season 4 hasn’t been officially announced, “I think we’ll hear something very soon.”

We know one thing for sure – season 4 is gonna be HUGE!

Make sure you’re not missing out on ANYTHING from Jase & PJ!