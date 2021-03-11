My downfall started in iso, my addiction to watching rich people spend money on reality tv has now snowballed out of control.

From casually watching an episode of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, to consuming not only that but Selling Sunset, Bling Empire and even the new Netflix show ‘The Big Day’, all of which is just watching rich people be rich and it’s everything.

So when I found out that both Selling Sunset AND Bling Empire has been renewed for more seasons, I closed my face and really let the sun soak into my skin, it was a good day.

Selling Sunset has signed on for two more seasons!! With Christine Quinn in the midst of pregnancy combined with US gossip columns reporting rifts between the real estate agents, there is a lot we can look forward to.

Bling Empire has signed on for one more season (for now) because let’s be honest, we’re all addicted to the enigma that is Anna Shay and the sweet angel that is Kane Lim.

There’s a wedding to watch out for AND DON’T FORGET KELLY AND ANDREW GOT BACK TOGETHER which is just insane, I need season 2 NOW.

You can catch up on both show on Netflix now!

