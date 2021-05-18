Who else has missed seeing Selena Gomez on our screens?

‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ left a hole in my heart that only ‘Another Cinderella Story’ could fill but then… nothing…

In fact, what the heck has Steve Martin been up to?

Regardless, looks like we’re getting an epic new murder mystery series featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez!!

‘Only Murders in the Building’ will be a miniseries that follows the story of three complete stranger who are obsessed with true crime (sounds like me) and find themselves smack pack in the middle of a real one for once.

Hulu’s synopsis reads;

“When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth… As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can watch the teaser below, it looks like a tonne of fun!

It’s set to premiere on August 31st on Hulu, but not ALL is lost because it looks like Disney+ will be picking it up and streaming it to international audiences on STAR.