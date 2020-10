Sir Sean Connery, the actor who defined James Bond, has died aged 90.

Connery was most known for being “the best Bond” having played 007 in the long-running franchise, often being named as such in polls.

He won an Oscar in 1988, when he was named best supporting actor for his role as an Irish cop in The Untouchables.

He was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000.