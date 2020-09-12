Scream 5 IS HAPPENING and it’s sooner than we thought.

The official Scream Movies Twitter account posted the release date last month, we’re getting the next film on January 14th, 2022.

On January 14, 2022… We’re going to hear you SCREAM. 😱 pic.twitter.com/X83ENIj3Hm — Scream (@ScreamMovies) August 29, 2020

That’s not all, the franchise has managed to snag Neve Campbell back to reprise her leading lady role as Sidney Prescott!!

What is ‘Scream’ without our badass lady Sidney.

Neve Campbell announced the news today by posting on Instagram “Hello again, Sidney….#Imback”

There’s even MORE good news!

Scream 5 will have David Arquette playing Dewey Riley and Courteney Cox returning for her role as Gale Weathers too!!

Jack Quaid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (The Babysitter) and Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin) have also signed onto the project.

Now all we can do is twiddle out thumbs and wait for January.

