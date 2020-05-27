Numerous publications are reporting that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have split after three years together.

US Weekly was the first to report that the pair have gone their separate ways, with numerous reasons for the split, including Scott’s past traumas that led to a recent stint in rehab.

A source told E! News that the break up didn’t come from a fight and was quite amicable.

“They are technically ‘split’ but Sofia has been in touch with Scott,” the source claimed. “There wasn’t a fight or anything bad that happened between them.”

The insider continued to say that 21-year-old Sofia wants to “do her own thing” and it was mostly her decision to split, while 37-year-old Scott needs to “take care of his health”.

“Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it’s best for them to be apart so her can focus on himself,” the source continued. “She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split.

“Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott’s house.”

News of the split comes just after Scott celebrated his 37th birthday along with the Kardashian family.

He has also been leaning a lot on his ex, and the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian recently as he works on his issues, with reports that this hasn’t made things any easier on his relationship with Sofia.

The source told E! News that they believe it’s likely Scott and Sofia will eventually get back together, but there’s likely a lot of people out there who are holding out hope that Scott and Kourtney will finally work things out.

Which team are you on?

