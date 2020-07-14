Everyone’s watched 2002’s Scooby Doo: The Movie right?

Velma has always been a bit of a gay icon, with fans constantly speculating whether she’s a lesbian or not.

James Gunn who wrote the live-action interpretations of the films, CONFIRMED on Sunday that in his original script, Velma was gay!

“Explicitly gay” were the words he used, Gunn revealed that the studio blocked his choices and even edited OUT anything that was ambiguously homosexual.

Cue me: Boo-ing the studio

A fan asked Gunn “Please make our live-action lesbian Velma dreams come true” to which he replied “I tried!…But the studio just kept watering it down and watering it down”.

I tried! In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel). 😐 https://t.co/Pxho6Ju1oQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2020

How disappointing, I wonder if the same decision would be made now 18 years later?

