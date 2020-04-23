Anyone who is familiar with the Harry Potter series will know it might make someone with a strong fear of snakes a little uneasy. There are many major references to the slithery creature and we won’t even talk go near the Basilisk!

Since the story of Harry and his triumph over Voldemort is so renowned across the world, it is only fitting that its characters would wind up being given the nod in the world of snakes – and that’s exactly what’s happened.

Researchers in India have stumbled across a new species of green pit vipers and have decided to name them after… Salazar Slytherin!

Salazar Slytherin is one of the founders of Hogwarts and is the namesake of Slytherin House. He can talk to snakes, which is why a snake appears on the house’s emblem.

The official name of the new snake is Trimeresurus Salazar, but it seems it will be commonly known as Salazar’s Pit Viper. It’s venomous (typical) and can be found throughout east and southeast Asia.

Now, all we need to do is learn how to speak parseltongue!