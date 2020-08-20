Channel 7’s new reality show SAS (Special Air Service) Australia will be putting 14 celebrities into army camo and making them go through training drills and challenges!

The nation will be entertained as they watch these ‘celebs’ try to pass the selection process to join the Australian Army’s Special Air Service.

With each celebrity being referred to by number, not name, there will be no preferential treatment and the celebs will have the ability to quit if it gets too hard.

Earlier this week, Channel 7 announced 5 of the celebrities who will be on the show who include; Ex Bachie Nick ‘The Honey Badgey’ Cummins, radio host Merrick Watts, WAG Candice Warner, PR star Roxy Jacenko and Schapelle Corby (who needs no introduction) and some sneaky pap shots of the set discovered ex-cricketer Mitchell Johnson, swimmer Shayna Jack, Ex Bachelorette Ali Oetjen, Love Island’s Eden Dally and models Jackson Warne and Erin McNaught.

Daily Mail reported that Roxy Jacenko and Schapelle Corby have ‘walked’ off set already, just days into filming!

According to their ‘source’, Roxy left the show due to ‘lack of comforts’ and Schapelle apparently struggled with all the ‘fitness’ elements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was too much for them… They just walked. Roxy wasn’t happy and Schappelle couldn’t keep up with the fitness.”

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1