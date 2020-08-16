Schapelle Corby has signed on to star on a reality TV show.

The 43-year-old will star on Channel 7’s SAS Australia, which is described as a “quasi-military training” program which pits competitors against harsh environments.

The show sees people being put through physical and psychological tests, similar to those experiences by the Special Air Service.

“We go into the SAS as a number, not a name, which is significant for me because I won’t be Schapelle Corby, I will just be a human being,” she told the Sunday Telegraph.

“I wanna stop being institutionalised. I want to open my freedom to a happier life, a more fulfilling life,” Corby added.

Other contestants include Candice Warner, Roxy Jacenko and former Biggest Loser trainer Shannan Ponton.

