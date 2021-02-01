Dustin Diamond, best known for playing Samuel ‘Screech’ Powers on Saved By The Bell, has died. He was 44 years old.

Roger Paul, a spokesperson for the actor, told NBC News: “We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago.

“In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

He added that he actor’s condition “had greatly declined since last week, and he was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care.”

Last month, a spokesperson announced he had stage 4 cancer after being hospitalised in Florida.

Diamond originated the role of Samuel ‘Screech’ Powers on the 1988 Disney Channel show Good Morning, Miss Bliss. Not long after, the show was retooled into Saved By The Bell on NBC.

Rest in Peace.