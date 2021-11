Jase & Lauren’s Santa’s Hotline has started delivering gifts to kids around Melbourne & they are excited!

Today 8-year old Penny asked for a trampoline for her and her little brother Ben after their own trampoline broke.

During the pandemic, Penny was also diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes and she has been handling it like an absolute trooper!

So we sent her message on to the man in red and he sorted her out with a brand new trampoline. It didn’t take her long to try it out!

