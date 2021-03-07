Samantha Armytage has officially announced her departure from Sunrise this morning.

Jackie O pretty much predicted/strong-armed Samantha into thinking about this earlier in the year when she came in, in-studio for a chat!

Hear this go down here:

“The time has come for the sun to set on my time at Sunrise,” she said live on the show this morning.

Seven Network is behind Sam’s decision with their full support.

Armytage wants to prioritise her family at this time and she feels she can’t do that while working on the breakfast show.

“I have always been brave and fearless in my career and this decision is no different,” she said and we couldn’t be happier for her!

Sunrise has announced that she will remain a valued part of the network… and we should keep our eye out for new projects to be announced.

So she may be on our screens still!

Co-host Kochie had the most wonderful things to say about her “Sam’s humour, work ethic and team-first values have been an inspiration to us all. But now it’s time for Sam to put herself and Rich first and we couldn’t be happier for, or more supportive of, them both,” he said in a statement.

All the best in the future Sam!

We’ll always support you.

