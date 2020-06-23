Over the weekend, Sam Armytage announced her engagement to Richard Lavender.

Sam revealed the exciting news in a post to Instagram on Sunday, showing off her gorgeous diamond ring in the photo.

“What a year…” Sam wrote alongside the picture of her and Richard arm-in-arm alongside a bonfire.

Sam called in to speak with Kyle and Jackie O this morning to reveal all the details from the proposal.

“It was very low key, we were at the farm in the paddock,” she revealed.

Listen to the full chat below where Sam shares all the details and her wedding plans!

Advertisement