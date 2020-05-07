If ever you’ve walked past the Sunrise studios in Sydney’s Martin Place you’d know that it’s kind of like a fishbowl, in that there’s windows surrounding the news desk.

Which means not only can passers-by see in, but the hosts can see out.

We’ve always wondered whether this would ever get a little distracting for those trying to concentrate and present on live TV, and yesterday we got out answer!

Sunrise co-host Samantha Armytage was left a little red faced yesterday after she got, uh, a little distracted in the middle of a segment.

And what was it that distracted her? A rather attractive male just happened to be jogging past the window at the time! And her co-host Kochie had an absolute field day calling her out for it!

“Are you alright?” Kochie asked. “I don’t want to be picky, I thought your throw to Nat from the news was a bit confused and a bit stumbly.”

Kochie then replayed the moment in question over and over for all of us viewers, and as Sam goes to say something about the Cash Cow segment, she clearly pauses and goes “um, uh” before recovering and throwing to the news.

“What was wrong? Did you have a mental blank or, what distracted you?” Kochie asked.

“Yes. It happens to the best of us doesn’t it,” Sam replied before explaining what REALLY distracted her.

“We’re in a fishbowl here… and just as we threw to the 8:30 news there was a jogger and he had a singlet top I think. He looked like an AFL player,” Sam laughed.

“He was hot in other words,” Kochie said, poking fun.

“I’m not using the word hot, men are not pieces of meat. He was just running by and I just…

“You got distracted,” Kochie finished for his cohost. “I even turned to find out what the hell you were looking at!”

Like we said, Kochie was enjoying this WAY too much!

“Thank you for pointing that out,” Sam added.

Hilarious! Check out the video for yourself above.