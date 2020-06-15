Long running Aussie TV drama Neighbours had a surprise celebrity cameo last night from none other than Russell Brand!

And Neighbour’s star Toadie, played by Ryan Moloney, was fangirling hard!

The English comedian and actor apparently filmed the episode when he was in Australia earlier this year for his speaking tour.

The executive producer of Neighbours invited Russell to the set after finding out that he’s a huge fan of the show, which is quite popular over in the UK.

In his scene, Russell plays himself as he bumps into Toadie at Harold’s Cafe.

“Sometimes you stop by Harold’s for a coffee, other tim you meet Russell Brand!,” Neighbours wrote on Instagram alongside a teaser for the cameo.

Check it out in the video below!

