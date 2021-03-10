Rupert Grint, otherwise known by every single millennial as Ron Weasley, has revealed what his biggest regret is from his time spent filming the Harry Potter franchise.

Speaking with Dax Shepherd on his ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, Grint spoke at length in reflection on the eight film series.

He said that at times filming the movies felt “suffocating” across the course of a decade, saying that the repetition “never ended”.

“Every year, we came back. And it was kind of like Groundhog Day because it was the same sets. It was the same people. But it was great. I loved it,” Grint said.

He also revealed that he had only seen each of the films once, although he recently re-watched the first film in the series for a second time.

But what is his biggest regret? It has nothing to do with his acting.

“My hair in film four is one of my biggest regrets,” Grint said of his long red locks.

“I think everyone actually had a phase of having this really long hair.”