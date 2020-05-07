We were so excited when we found out that these two were expecting their first child together, because it was like our two fave British films were colliding!

And now, Rupert Grint from Harry Potter and Georgia Groome from Angus Thongs And Perfect Snogging have welcomed their baby into the world!

And it’s a beautiful baby girl!!

A publicist for the couple, Clair Dobbs, has confirmed the baby’s arrival with E! News.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” the rep said. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

It’s not known what they’ve named the little girl just yet, but our fingers are crossed for something like Hermione or Ginny!

It was announced that Rupert and Georgia were expecting a baby back in April after they were spotted out in London, with Georgia showing off her beautiful baby bump.

Congratulations to the happy couple!