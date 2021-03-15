People in the suburbs of inner Melbourne who are overflowing their recycling bins are now being targeted by council workers.

It is part of the City of Yarra’s “Recycling Revolution” which saw a purple bin introduced for glass recycling in November.

Yellow bins were only allowed to contain clean paper, cardboard, metals and plastic water bottles going forward, however would only be picked up fortnightly. Residents were also asked to take extra care in breaking them down.

Drink cartons like milk, juice and stock are also no longer accepted in the City of Yarra.

It hasn’t stopped the bins overflowing, and now residents with bins with lids that overflow are receiving warning stickers.

Residents have complained, suggesting the extra effort to break down materials could cause ligament damage.

However, City of Yarra debates that majority of residents agree that the changes are a positive step.

Advertisement