The Royal family (including The Queen, Prince William and Prince Charles) have all sent birthday wishes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son by posting messages across their social media pages.

After Meghan and Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah earlier this year, the awkward relationship between The Royals and Meghan and Harry have been the topic of conversation across the world.

In what appears to be an attempt to put the so-called ‘feud’ behind them, each prominent Royal Family member’s social media accounts posted pictures of Archie to celebrate his second birthday.

Archie’s Great-Grandmother, Queen Elizabeth started it off with a post on The Royal Family Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Prince William and Kate then shared a group photo from Archie’s christening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Finally, Archie’s grandparents Prince Charles and Camilla shared on ‘Clarence House’ Instagram showing a picture of Harry’s father and Archie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

Do you think The Royal family are making an attempt to put the feud behind them, or is this just a well-orchestrated PR stunt?

