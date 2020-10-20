Roxy Jacenko has had a rough week this week, copping A LOT of heat online over her departure on Monday from new Channel 7’s show SAS Australia.

Leaving after only six hours during the first day, a lot of people were infuriated that she didn’t seem to put her best foot forward and try hard enough.

She revealed that at the time she was in no position to push herself the way she had pushed herself.

“To be candid I shouldn’t even need to post this – but I am left with no choice,” she posted on Instagram.

“To date, I haven’t shared these images because I don’t think that it’s necessary to share an accident where I was fortunate enough to get better when many would have sustained long term and irreparable damage.”

“These photos were 6 weeks exactly before I let to join SAS Australia- after reading the barrage of comments by people on my Instagram tonight I’ve decided- fuck it – I’ll post.”

“I fractured my hip and pelvis when on a horse for a job… I got back on the horse so as not to bother the rest of the riders and disrupt their ride and then took myself to Emergency where I spent the next two days.”

“Followed by 6 weeks on my back with daily Clexane injections and physio, orthapedic surgeon appointments etc…”

“So if weak and pathetic is showing up to SAS Australia because I had committed to it 6 months prior and put 6 days a week training into it no matter what my injuries were well then so be it.”

You can read the whole post below: