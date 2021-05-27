They were basically the King and Queen of TV romance in the 90s, but Ross and Rachel’s relationship could have been a real thing.

The stars of Friends were dropping plenty of bombshells when the long-awaited Friends Reunion dropped last night, but this might be the biggest.

Co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed that they really did have some strong feelings for each other while filming the show.

But, it was never really ‘to be’ with the actors acknowledging that they never found the right place or the right time in their lives.

“At one point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship,” Schwimmer revealed during the special.

In fact, they were crushing so hard that they took to sneaking off for cheeky cuddles on set’s couch from time-to-time.

The pair’s first kiss happened on the show, with Aniston acknowledging that she was disappointed that they weren’t able to kiss in real life before having to do it for the cameras.

