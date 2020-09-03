As reported on Vanity Fair one of their sources as reported that Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19!

Apparently the production has been halted merely days after production resumed in London.

An official announcement has not yet been made by either Pattinson or Warner Bros Studios other than a statement made saying ““A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

However Vanity Fair seems PRETTY SURE their source is trustworthy and they reckon it’s Pattinson for sure.

If you haven’t seen the trailer for the new Batman yet, it looks like it’s going to be QUITE the movie.

Check it out below!

