Poor Robert Irwin was injured over the weekend following a “massive crash” on his mountain bike.

The 16-year-old posted a snap to his Instagram with his arm in a sling and cuts to his face.

“Wisdom teeth healed just in time for a massive crash on my mountain bike that resulted in a separated shoulder,” he captioned the picture.

Ouch!

Many celebrities sent their well wishes to him.

“Because you’re not hardcore unless you live hardcore,” joked Rove McManus.

“Ouch, get well mate,” added Anthony Field.

We hope you have a speedy recovery, Robert!