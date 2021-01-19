Robbie Williams has reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus and is currently isolating in the Caribbean island of St Barts.

The 46-year-old extended his stay at the $100,000 property to isolate with his wife Ayda Field and children.

A source told The Sun that the singer has been ‘fairly sick.’

“He’s confined to the villa where he is staying with his family. It’s not exactly the worst place in the world to be quarantined, although he cannot go to the beach. He will have to remain in quarantine for up to 14 days,” the source said.

Williams had been photographed on the island recently taking precautions such as wearing a face mask.