They might be completely and utterly in love in the show Riverdale, but it seems the real life romance of Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart is officially over.

Multiple sources are reporting that 27-year-old Cole and 23-year-old Lili have split after three years of dating, according to People and Page Six.

It’s been rumoured that they pair have broken up in the past, however the stars set the record straight telling their fans, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids”.

But following some rumours about a cheating scandal involving Cole and Kaia Gerber back in April, which Sprouse called “baseless accusations”, it’s now being reported that they have officially broken up.

A source reportedly told People that the couple is often on and off but that they are currently not together.

Reps for the couple, who play onscreen couple Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on Riverdale, have not commented on the reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bughead fans everywhere will no doubt be devastated over this news! If it is true, we hope it doesn’t impact their onscreen romance too!

Riverdale is set to head into it’s fifth season soon, with reports that we will see a significant time jump in the plot.