We’re all a little curious about Rita Ora’s love life because she’s super attractive and we all want to date her.

Will and Woody spoke to Sonia Kruger, the host of The Voice to find out what’s the go with her and new bf Taika Waititi.

Sonia dished and revealed that Rita and Taika both rocked up to The Voice’s wrap party together very much official.

Have a listen to the hot goss here: