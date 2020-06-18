Aussie artist Ricki-Lee has just dropped a new song called ‘Last Night’ and not only is it a banger and a number one song currently on iTunes, but it’s got a very cute story behind it.

Ricki joined the Kyle and Jackie O show this morning when she explained why this song is so special to her.

Turns out that it tells the story about how she met her now husband Richard Harrison and boy oh boy is it WILD! And she certainly didn’t skim over the intimate details.

We go from Ricki being on a night out with her friends, sculling a jug full of beer, as you do, to him coming home with her, to the CUTEST gesture from him the morning after!

Hear the full story in the podcast below! And you can listen to ‘Last Night’ by Ricki-Lee now!

