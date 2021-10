FREEDOM!!!!

With freedom finally being given across the country, we wanted to celebrate the feeling the only way we know how…by getting Ricki-Lee to create a song.

With the help of Will and Woody, though they’re more like dead weight in this task, Ricki-Lee has 3-minutes to write a new ‘Freedom Day’ song to her song ‘Can’t Touch This’.

Trust me when I say you’ll be singing this all day!

