The Masked Singer Australia is coming back for 2020!

Our very own Jackie O will return to the guessing panel alongside Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue, but due to international travel bans, Lindsay Lohan will be giving it a miss this year.

So who’s taking Lindsay’s place? The newest member of the guessing panel joined Kyle & Jackie O this morning for the big reveal! Take a listen below:

The Masked Singer Australia

Coming soon to Channel 10

