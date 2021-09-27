Channel Seven has revealed the date we can expect the ‘Hey Hey It’s Saturday’ 50 year anniversary program to premiere.

The one-off special – appropriately named ‘Hey Hey It’s 50 Years’ – will be hosted by Daryl Somers and air on Sunday, October 10 at 7pm, which marks 50 years and one day since the show’s debut.

“It’s one of the most iconic Australian television shows, and now… Hey Hey It’s Saturday is bursting onto our screens for a one-off anniversary celebration!” the trailer reads.

Host Daryl Somers will revisit its regular segments including Red Faces, Celebrity Head, Plucka Duck and more.

“I was absolutely delighted when Seven suggested a 50th anniversary Hey Hey special,” Daryl said in a statement earlier this month.

“Trawling back through the vast archive has been almost as much fun as doing the show in the first place, so I hope we can offer a few laughs.

“Not only to the diehard Hey Hey fans but to all Australians, as we desperately need a touch of levity at this time.”

Hey Hey It’s 50 Years airs 7pm Sunday, 10 October on Channel 7 and 7plus.