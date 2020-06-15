There are reports that reality TV star Stassi Schroeder is pregnant amidst all the drama surrounding her recent firing from TV show ‘Vanderpump Rules’.

US Weekly reports that the 31-year-old is expecting her first child with fiancee Beau Clark.

According to the publication, the pair were spotted out in LA over the weekend and they report that Stassi had a visible baby bump.

This news comes just days after it was revealed that Stassi and co-star Kristen Doute had even fired from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ after racially insensitive claims were made against them.

Former Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers recently revealed that Schroeder and Doute had one called the cops on her for a crime that she had nothing to do with due to the colour of her skin.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African-American lady,” Stowers said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Both Schroeder and Doute have since apologised publicly for their actions.