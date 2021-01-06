What a terrible start to 2021 for his family and himself.

Dr. Dre has reportedly been admitted into ICU after he suffered from a brain aneurysm and was rushed to hospital

According to TMZ, Dre has been admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center which is where Bond girl, Tanya Roberts passed away just this morning.

TMZ’s sources have stated that the musician is stable and lucid but doctors are having trouble finding the cause for the internal bleeding.

Spare a thought for him and his family, we hope we makes a speedy recovery!

