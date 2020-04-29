Yesterday news broke that arguably the most genetically beautiful couple in the world, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, were expecting their first baby together.
It was reported that Gigi was about 20 weeks along and now it’s believed that the pair have found out the sex of the baby at a gender reveal party!
According to multiple reports including TMZ, Gigi and Zayn are expecting a baby girl, with a source telling ET that they are “over the moon” about the news.
“At the end of the day it didn’t matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives,” the source said.
The pair were seen celebrating Gigi’s 25th birthday at her family farm in Pennsylvania over the weekend, with eagle-eyed fans noticing a small detail that made it seem like the celebrations were also a gender reveal party.
In a post on Gigi’s Instagram, her birthday balloons had both blue and pink strings, leading to speculation that this is when the couple found out that they were having a girl.
View this post on Instagram
Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰
Gigi’s father Mohamed Hadid spoke about the reported pregnancy in an interview with Al Jaded TV on Instagram Live yesterday saying that he’d be “very happy” if the news were true.
“let me digest it and talk to her first, ‘cause I’m not sure if it’s real or not,” he said. “if she is, I’ll be very happy just as long as the baby is healthy and she’s healthy. That’s all I care [about]. I’ll be very proud of her if she has one.”
Zayn and Gigi started dating in 2015, beginning their on-again, off-again relationship. Having broken up twice over that time, Gigi and Zayn reconnected in December last year, with confirmation of their relationship coming on February 14, as Hadid called Malik her “Valentine” on Instagram.
Congratulations to happy couple!