Yesterday news broke that arguably the most genetically beautiful couple in the world, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, were expecting their first baby together.

It was reported that Gigi was about 20 weeks along and now it’s believed that the pair have found out the sex of the baby at a gender reveal party!

According to multiple reports including TMZ, Gigi and Zayn are expecting a baby girl, with a source telling ET that they are “over the moon” about the news.

“At the end of the day it didn’t matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives,” the source said.

The pair were seen celebrating Gigi’s 25th birthday at her family farm in Pennsylvania over the weekend, with eagle-eyed fans noticing a small detail that made it seem like the celebrations were also a gender reveal party.

In a post on Gigi’s Instagram, her birthday balloons had both blue and pink strings, leading to speculation that this is when the couple found out that they were having a girl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gigi’s father Mohamed Hadid spoke about the reported pregnancy in an interview with Al Jaded TV on Instagram Live yesterday saying that he’d be “very happy” if the news were true.

“let me digest it and talk to her first, ‘cause I’m not sure if it’s real or not,” he said. “if she is, I’ll be very happy just as long as the baby is healthy and she’s healthy. That’s all I care [about]. I’ll be very proud of her if she has one.”

Zayn and Gigi started dating in 2015, beginning their on-again, off-again relationship. Having broken up twice over that time, Gigi and Zayn reconnected in December last year, with confirmation of their relationship coming on February 14, as Hadid called Malik her “Valentine” on Instagram.

Congratulations to happy couple!