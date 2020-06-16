The Bachelor that left us all disappointed with his final rose ceremony, ya know coz he chose NO ONE despite having two incredible girls to choose from, has reportedly finally found love!

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Nick ’Honey Badger’ Cummins is now dating Sydney woman Alexandra George, who is believed to be an accessories designer at Zimmerman.

According to the publication, the 32-year-old and his new love interest have spent lockdown together at Seal Rocks on the NSW mid-north coast.

Neither Nick nor Alexandra have officially confirmed the relationship, but have both reportedly been sharing photos and videos from the same location.

Friends of the couple have reportedly said that Nick and Alex met during a trip to the Kimberley region in Western Australia last year.

This comes after Nick caused an uproar during his season of The Bachelor in 2018 where he left Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman (and all of Australia) heartbroken after he chose to be with neither of them.

“Right now, I can’t give 100 percent to you. My head is very clouded. Right now, I’m a little bit lost,” he told Brittany during the finale, after already breaking up with Sophie.

But now it seems that Nick is ready for love!

We’re happy for him if that’s the case because clearly the timing just wasn’t right for him before. Plus Brittany is about to try her luck on Bachelor In Paradise and that we’re a MASSIVE fan of!