Controversial chef Pete Evans, who is often known by the name Paleo Pete due to his chosen diet, is no stranger to the spotlight, but it seems that he’s taking a step back from it for now.

TV Blackbox reports that the My Kitchen Rules judge has quit the cooking show and left the Seven Network altogether.

According to the publication, Pete’s decision to leave was amicable and mutual with the network, and came after he was told that MKR wouldn’t be getting another season in the foreseeable future.

Evans has been a judge on the hugely successful MKR for 11 seasons and a whopping ten years alongside celebrity chef Manu Feildel, however the show has seen ratings decline significantly in recent years.

It’s believed that Paleo Pete will now spend his time focusing on his other career endeavours involving his “healthy lifestyle” empire, including books and documentaries.

Over the years, Pete has copped criticism for the promotion of his alternative lifestyle and diet.

Just last month he received a massive fine from the Therapeutic Goods Administration for promoting a $15,000 BioCharger NG Lamp, which he reportedly claimed could help with the treatment of COVID-19.