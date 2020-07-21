It’s only episode three and it’s been an absolutely wild season.

Abbie was gone in episode 1 (and apparently she was ecstatic about it), Ciarran played 3 girls in 2 days and Timm and Brittany are the most unlikely of lovers.

Episode 3 aka) The Renee Show was literally all about the return of Renee and the consequences of Ciarran’s past actions.

Ciarran had already publicly admitted that he’d cheated on Renee, but all the sizzler reels were telling us there was a bigger secret to be revealed….

It became super obvious the minute Renee walked into the resort that something was up, she came to the table had a 5 minute grill session with everyone and then began to cry and did not stop for the rest of the episode.

She kept saying she was “protecting Ciarran” and that we “don’t know everything”.

Apparently the cheating was only 50% of it…

It dragged on like this article is…. so I’m just going to say it.

CIARRAN LEFT ANGIE’S SEASON OF THE BACHELOR TO BE WITH RENEE!

SHE LITERALLY LOOKED DIRECTLY INTO THE CAMERA AND SAID “Who do you think picked him up from the airport”.

When I say I G A S P E D.

Apparently he was messaging her the entire time he was on the show.

The questions I have….

Is his dead grandma actually alive and well?

Were they dating before Angie’s season? Why did he apply for the show if they were dating?

Tonight’s episode better give me some answers or I’ll have an aneurysm.

Bachelor in Paradise continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 10.