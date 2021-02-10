It dropped last night in Australia, the highly anticipated Netflix’s ‘Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel’ explores the story of the disappearance and death of Elisa Lam in 2013.

The 21-year-old Candian was last seen on suspicious CCTV footage inside the elevator of the Cecil Hotel in LA where she was staying.

The hotel is in the… more downtrodden side of Los Angeles, and has a long history of murder and attracting shady characters to its rooms, the most famous of which was when Richard Ramirez himself stayed at the hotel after rampaging the city at night.

The reviews are in and while provocative and entertaining viewing, apparently, the 4 part docu-series doesn’t actually add anything new to the story and often feels quite exploitative of the death of the young woman.

The Lam family had no involvement with the production and as such, the exploration of her character isn’t as well padded out as the police side of the story.

Have you watched the series yet? What were your thoughts on the show?

