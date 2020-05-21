We’ve got some really good news for fans of the show ‘Smash’. They’re headed for broadway!

In what seems a bit like inception, the musical drama TV series that was all about the making of a broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe, is being turned into an actual stage musical.

The NBC show, which starred Debra Messing and Katherine McPhee, only lasted two seasons on our screens, but it looks like it’s going to get a second chance at life on the stage.

And it looks like some of the original team are going to be helping put it together, in curing the show’s executive producer Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron are all producing, show songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman are on board, Rick Elice and Bob Martin are writing the script and the show’s choregrapher Joshua Bergasse will be making up the dance moves.

“I am personally thrilled to be a part of this musical and it’s road to broadway,” Spielberg said about the project.

“Smash is near and dear to my heart, and it seems fitting that a new musical inspired by what we did on the show would eventually come to the stage. I’m beyond thrilled to be working with this incredible creative team and my producing partners, who began the Smash journey with me over ten years ago.”

Apparently a whole number of the songs that were made famous in the original TV series, like ‘Let Me Be Your Star’, will be used in the stage version.

A press release states that the story will follow the ups and downs of getting the show ‘Bombshell’ to Broadway, but it will “depart liberally from the series”.

The characters from the series like Julia and Tom (Bombshell’s writers) and the two stars vying to play Marilyn Ivy and Karen, will still be central to the storyline.

But that’s all we know so far! No production dates are being announced yet or any word about it eventually coming to Australia, but we’re very, very excited about this news!