Start practicing your bend and snap people because it looks like we’re about to head back to the world of chihuahuas, Harvard Law and all things pink!

That’s right, Legally Blonde 3 is officially happening and we honestly feel like screaming just like Elle Woods when she found out that she’d been accepted into law school!

Reese Witherspoon will return as her iconic blonde character Elle Woods and will also produce the film with her company Hello Sunshine.

The script is set to be written by the hilarious Mindy Kaling (from The Office) and Dan Goor,

So yeah, this is going to be just like senior year only funner!

Reese also confirmed the news herself on Instagram with a seriously iconic post.

“Great news alert!!! Some things are just meant to be!” she wrote in the caption. “I’m SOO excited to have @mindykaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! This is #ElleWoodsApproved”

It’s been almost 20 years since we saw Elle Woods claim “what like it’s hard” to get into Harvard Law in the first film back in 2001. Two years later we were treated to Legally Blond 2: Red, White & Blonde, where Elle took a big animal rights step in Washington D.C.

Since then we’ve been waiting patiently for a third film and now we’re officially getting details about it happening!

This also comes after Witherspoon teased a third film back in 2018, sharing a photo of her in the iconic bedazzled bikini with the caption, “It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3”.