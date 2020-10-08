The people cried and Red Rooster heard!

They’ve taken the iconic Parmi burger from last year and brought it back alongside a ‘Parmi Rippa’ Roll!

So what have got in-between the buns?

Two crispy chicken strips covered in either a Parmi or Napolitana sauce alongside a Smokey Cheese sauce.

The Parmi burger is a tweaked version of last year’s burger with Buttermilk Fried Chicken!

D E L I C I O U S !

You can grab them until the 1st of December – that’s lunch and dinner sorted then!

