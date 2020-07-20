Rebel Wilson is under fire at the moment for the Insta-story she uploaded roughly a month ago where she’s seen squatting with a wombat in her hand.

During a visit to Sydney Zoo the actress, Rebel uploaded a video of her holding (an INCREDIBLY CUTE) wombat while she performs some workout squats.

The World Animal Protection organisation claimed they were ‘disappointed’, according to News.com.au.

“We are disappointed to see Rebel Wilson handling Australian wildlife with such disregard for their wellbeing”, executive director Simone Clarke stated.

“Wombats are not a photo prop or plaything, they are sentient beings, and experience distress when handled by humans”, he continued and it seems a lot of people online agree with him.

Someone online saved the video and uploaded it, you can watch it below.

