Our very own Australian A-list actor, writer and producer, Rebel Wilson announces a new chapter in her career by teaming up with Hachette Australia’s Lothian imprint to publish her funny and heartfelt picture book series, Bella The Brave!

Written to inspire young readers aged 3+, the first book in the Bella the Brave series is set to be released in November 2021 in hardback and ebook under the Lothian imprint.

Bella the Brave, like Rebel herself, is full of grit, determination and resilience – not to mention mischief. It’s not always easy, but Bella does her best to reach her goals – and of course has a whole heap of fun along the way!

Rebel says: “I’m so excited to be working with Hachette on a fabulous picture book series for young kids called Bella the Brave. The stories are picked from experiences in my own life where I learned valuable life lessons and achieved personal growth. They’ll have an empowerment theme.”

“My journey from being a shy girl from Sydney’s western suburbs to turning into an international movie star has taught me many things and I’m pumped to be able to try and pass on some of this knowledge to kids in a fun and entertaining way,” she continues.

