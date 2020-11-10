Recently, Aussie superstar Rebel Wilson appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show candidly sharing how she suffered from “emotional eating” before starting her year-long health transformation.

During the November 10th episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Rebel said, “I was going all around the world, jet setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar that was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts,” the Pitch Perfect actress explained.

“I’ve tried, like so many women out there, fads and diets and things before and I’m like, ‘I need to do a really holistic approach this time.’ I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally.”

She continued, “There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just like eating donuts. “So I was working on the mental side of things of why was I doing that and why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth.

And then, also on the nutritional side my diet was mainly all carbs, which are delicious, but for my body type I needed to eat more protein.”

Rebel revealed that she themes her years, with a year of ‘fun’ in 2018, a year of ‘love’ in 2019 & a year of ‘health’ in 2020 following her 40th birthday in March.

You go, girl!