Rebel Wilson is swapping out her jokes for motivational words in an inspiring post to Instagram, speaking to her fans about setting goals and working hard to achieve them.

The Aussie actress and comedian put up a lengthy post on her account, alongside a photo of herself in a matching blue tracksuit, revealing her two main goals to her fans.

Rebel opened up about wanting to achieve her “year of Health” by reaching her goal weight, and about reaching a career goal by getting a movie into production.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it,” she began in the motivational post.

“Try and give a little bit of effort each day…I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress…but good things are coming your way.”

She asked her fans what their goals are for this year while going on to reveal her own.

"I'll be honest with you guys – with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg's and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant set backs – but I'm working hard x"

You go girl! And honestly a motivational message is just what we need right now. People in the comments certainly appreciated her inspiring words.

“I’m buying whatever you’re selling. Beautiful Rebs,” wrote one person.

“You are amazing, go for it,” said another.

Love your work Rebel! Love your work!